NewsCricket
SOURAV GANGULY

On this day: Sourav Ganguly led India to a historic win vs England to lift Natwest Trophy

Sourav Ganguly highlighted the event by taking off his jersey and waving off it when India registered the victory over England in Lord's

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
  • Mohammad Kaif was named Man of the match in the final
  • Ganguly celebrated by waving off his jersey from the Lord's balcony

Trending Photos

On this day: Sourav Ganguly led India to a historic win vs England to lift Natwest Trophy

Sourav Ganguly-led India registered a historic win over England 20 years before when the Men in Blue locked horns with the Three Lions in the Natwest Trophy final 2002 on July 13.Ganguly highlighted the event by taking off his jersey and waving off it when India registered the victory over England in Lord's. 

The final of the tri-series between India, England and Sri Lanka, went right down to the wire. However, an extraordinary performance from the Men in Blue handed them the famous victory over England and wrote their name in the history books cricket forever. India headed to the final with four wins out of their five league games but were still considered the underdogs of the final against England.

Opener Marcus Trescothick and skipper Nasser Hussain had scored hundreds for the hosts as both of them batted at the top of their game. In reply, the Indian team got off to a good start as Ganguly and Sehwag were all guns blazing hitting the England bowling attack for 106 runs inside the first 15 overs.

Chasing a total of 326, India were 146/5 at one moment. Young guns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif kept their cool to gather a 121-run partnership to push India closer to the Natwest Trophy. Tailender Zaheer Khan sealed the deal for India knocking the ball for a double and scripting India's historic title victory over England. Mohammad Kaif was the Player of the match for his heroic innings in the final.

Sourav GangulyNatwest Trophy 2002IND vs ENG finalNasser HussainIndia vs England 2002 final

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House