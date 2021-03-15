‘Oye bat dikha’: Virat Kohli reminds Ishan Kishan after maiden fifty

Indian opener Ishan Kishan became the first Indian batsman in over 10 years to score a fifty on debut in a T20 international. The Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman smashed a whirlwind 56 off 32 balls as India cruised to a six-wicket win over England in the second T20 international at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 14).

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was back to hosting his popular video-chat segment ‘Chahal TV’ and his latest guest was Ishan Kishan. Chahal enquired from the debutant why he delayed in raising his bat to the crowd after completing his maiden half-century.

“Jab fifty ho gayi aap dekhne mein aaya tha apne do-teen second bat nahi uthaya. Aapko pata nahi tha aapki fifty ho gayi hai? Thoda nervous ho gaye the? (When you reached fifty, we saw a slight delay when you raised the bat. Did you not know you had scored a half-century? Were you nervous?)” Chahal asked Kishan on Sunday.

Kishan, in his response, said that he wasn’t nervous but he wasn’t aware that he had reached the 50-run mark. He added that he wasn’t the one who went big on celebrations after he reached the milestones. It was only after his skipper Virat Kohli called out to him that he knew he had indeed smacked a fifty on his debut for India.

“Virat bhai ki peeche se awaaz aati hai ‘Oye, chaaro taraf ghoom ke bat dikha. Sab ko bat dikha, pehla match hai tera’ (Virat said show your bat to the crowds all around the park. Show your bat, it’s your first match),” Kishan revealed.

Debut for India & debut on Chahal TV right away DO NOT MISS: @yuzi_chahal chats up with @ishankishan51 after his superb batting performance in the 2nd T20I against England. - By @RajalArora #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm

The 22-year-old southpaw acknowledged the contribution, the Indian Premier League (IPL) stint has made in his growth as a batsman.

“It obviously helped (to face the likes of Mumbai Indians teammates Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah) in the nets. They are very pacy bowlers and to hit shots against them gives confidence,” Kishan said at the post-match virtual press conference.

“In IPL you get to face quality bowlers from across the world and you start getting used to these bowlers. And I think that really helped me.”

Kishan also said that the team management had backed him to play his natural game without feeling the pressure.

“Before the match I was told to go and open the innings and play freely the way I play in IPL. I was told not to take extra pressure. But it being my first game I was little nervous while going at the ground.

“But when you wear the jersey of your country that pressure simply goes away and you try to give your best,” the Mumbai Indians batsman added.