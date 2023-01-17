Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch SA20 2023 in India live on TV and Online?
Here's all you need to know about Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants in SA 20 2023.
Trending Photos
The rematch between Paarl Royals (PRL) and Durban's Super Giants (DUR) will take place in match 10 of the SA20 league on Tuesday, January 17. The preceding game featured the two teams' final meeting, which turned out to be an exciting encounter. Despite scoring a massive total of 216 runs in their 20 overs, Durban won the game by a margin of 27 runs. The away team pushed the home team hard and extended the game. Due to their placements at the third and fourth slots, respectively, in the points standings, Durban and Paarl have also been competitive. Durban currently has two victories in three games, whereas Paarl just has one victory to its name. From now on, getting results and moving up the table will be essential in the league.
Also Read: Babar Azam Sexting Scandal: From Mohammed Shami, Tim Paine to Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen, Top 5 cricketers who got 'Honey Trapped' - In Pics
Match Details
SA20, 2023
Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants, 10th Match
Boland Park, Paarl
5:00 PM
Pitch Report - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants
It's likely that the Boland Park in Paarl will have a batting belter surface. Because of this, the batters from both teams will be eager to capitalise on this favourable pitch. The batting side will benefit more from the speedy outfield and shorter boundaries, which will be a key component in the game. Any captain who wins the toss may decide to open the batting order.
Weather Report - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants
This game's weather is perfect for a conventional T20 cricket match. Rain is extremely unlikely to happen. There are light winds and 41% humidity on the ground. Boland Park, the site of this competition, has only so far hosted one game. The team that wins the toss should decide to bowl first in this scenario because the side that bats first will struggle to score runs. The Boland Park pitch is not at all a favourable setting for batting. Here, the batters won't be able to just score.
Predicted Playing XI - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants
Paarl Royals (PRL)
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Ferisco Adams, Evan Jones, Imran Manack, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi
Durban's Super Giants (DUR)
Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen
Dream XI - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
Batters: David Miller (vc), Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen
All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (c), Evan Jones
Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi.
Live Streaming details and channel list - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants
Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the official broadcasters of SA20 2023 and will telecast the tournament in India. Jio Cinema App and website will telecast the live streaming of the tournament in India.
Live Tv
More Stories