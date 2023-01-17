Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch SA20 2023 in India live on TV and Online? 

The rematch between Paarl Royals (PRL) and Durban's Super Giants (DUR) will take place in match 10 of the SA20 league on Tuesday, January 17. The preceding game featured the two teams' final meeting, which turned out to be an exciting encounter. Despite scoring a massive total of 216 runs in their 20 overs, Durban won the game by a margin of 27 runs. The away team pushed the home team hard and extended the game. Due to their placements at the third and fourth slots, respectively, in the points standings, Durban and Paarl have also been competitive. Durban currently has two victories in three games, whereas Paarl just has one victory to its name. From now on, getting results and moving up the table will be essential in the league.

Match Details

SA20, 2023

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants, 10th Match

Boland Park, Paarl

5:00 PM

Pitch Report - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants

It's likely that the Boland Park in Paarl will have a batting belter surface. Because of this, the batters from both teams will be eager to capitalise on this favourable pitch. The batting side will benefit more from the speedy outfield and shorter boundaries, which will be a key component in the game. Any captain who wins the toss may decide to open the batting order.

Weather Report - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants

This game's weather is perfect for a conventional T20 cricket match. Rain is extremely unlikely to happen. There are light winds and 41% humidity on the ground. Boland Park, the site of this competition, has only so far hosted one game. The team that wins the toss should decide to bowl first in this scenario because the side that bats first will struggle to score runs. The Boland Park pitch is not at all a favourable setting for batting. Here, the batters won't be able to just score.

Predicted Playing XI - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants

Paarl Royals (PRL)

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Ferisco Adams, Evan Jones, Imran Manack, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi

Durban's Super Giants (DUR)

Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Dream XI - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller (vc), Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (c), Evan Jones

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi.

Live Streaming details and channel list - Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the official broadcasters of SA20 2023 and will telecast the tournament in India. Jio Cinema App and website will telecast the live streaming of the tournament in India.