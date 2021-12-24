हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs India 2021

PAK-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 match at ICC Academy Ground No.2, Dubai at 11:00 AM IST December 25

Pakistan-U19 vs India-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan-U19 vs India-U19 Match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK-U19 vs IND-U19, Adelaide Pakistan-U19 vs India-U19, Pakistan-U19 Dream11 Team Player List, India-U19 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

The Under-19 teams of Pakistan and India will face each other in match no. 5 of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 on Saturday (December 25). Both teams will be eyeing big wins as both are playing their second fixture of the tournament. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in their first game by 4 wickets. Qasim Akram will lead Pakistan's under-19 team.

Yash Dhull-led India Under-19 team showcased an impressive performance in their first game against UAE, India won by a big margin of 154 runs. 

Match Details

Pakistan-U19 vs India-U19 Match

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No.2, Dubai

Date & Time: December 25th at 11:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: Unfortunately, the match between India U19 vs UAE U19 will not be telecasted on any channel. However, Star Sports Network will telecast the final on their channels.

PAK-U19 vs IND-U19 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Bana

Batters: Qasim Akram, Abdul Wahid, Yash Dhull, Harnoor Singh

All-rounders: Irfan Khan, R Hangargekar

Bowlers: Ahmad Khan, Awais Ali, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Captain: Yash Dhull

Vice-Captain: Dinesh Bana

PAK-U19 vs IND-U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan-U19: Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

India-U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Vicky Ostwal

