Sep 07, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Sharjah, 730 PM IST, September 7

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their second match of the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Babar Azam’s side will be aiming for a win on Wednesday to almost book their place in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday (September 11).

Pakistan started off the Super 4 stage with a five-wicket win over arch-rivals India on Sunday (September 4), chasing down a record total in Dubai thanks to superb efforts by Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz. Afghanistan, who won both their group stage matches, lost by four wickets to Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 match. Mohammad Nabi’s side will play back-to-back matches against Pakistan and India on Wednesday and Thursday (September 8) and must win both the matches to make the final on Sunday.

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq was not worried about skipper Babar Azam’s modest form with the bat. “We have proved to the entire world that Babar Azam is not the only dangerman in the Pakistan team. The team consists of match-winners, who can change the game at any time. We’ve never doubted Babar. The world knows he is a class player, is a match-winner and is consistent. Not hitting big knocks in a couple of innings doesn’t make a difference,” Saqlain said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match

Venue: Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: September 7 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naseem Shah

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

