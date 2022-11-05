PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 930 AM IST, November 6

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a do-or-die match which is also their final Super 12 clash of ther T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). The match between Babar Azam's Pakistan and Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval in which the Men in Green need to win the fixture in order to keep their qualification hopes alive. With two wins from four games, Pakistan are behind India and South Africa in the Group 2 points table. (T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table: How can India, Pakistan and South Africa qualify for semifinals? Check HERE)

Babar Azam's Pakistan defeated South Africa in their second-last clash of the group stage of T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 3) by 33 runs via DLS method to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Now the situation for them is tricky as they would hope either India or South Africa lose their remaining fixtures and along with that they need to win their own clash against Bangladesh as well. The win against South Africa was a combined effort of Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan with the bat that saw them post a mammoth 185 for 9 in 20 overs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Harris, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman