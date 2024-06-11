PAK vs CAN 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction
PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs CAN 22nd T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs CAN, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Canada Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
We have another World Cup encounter all set to take place today in the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. It is a group A match between Pakistan and Canada. It is a must-win match for Pakistan after they have lost their previous two games against India and USA which has put them at the bottom of the table just above Ireland based on NRR. Canada if they win this game they could be in contention for the Super 8 out of Group A as they have one win and one loss in their two games.
Both of these teams have some dangerous players who could prove to be the game-changers in the match today. Pakistan has a lethal bowling attack in the form of Shaheen Afridi, Harris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. Pakistan showcased their lethal bowling in the last match against India after they were able to restrict them to just 120 runs. The problem lies with Pakistan's batting unit who have had a tough time firing on the unpredictable New York pitches. Canada's batting unit has struggled a bit too but their batters such as Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva put up good batting performances in their last game against Ireland. The bowling unit of Canada seems to be in good touch with their bowling good lines and not giving too many runs whilst simultaneously picking up wickets.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details
TUE, JUN 2024
ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match, Group A
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
8:00 PM
02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Shreyas Movva
Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton
All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Dillon Heyliger
Bowlers: Jeremy Gordon, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir
Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11
PAK Predicted XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir
CAN Predicted XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreysa Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon
Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi
Live Tv