PAK vs CAN 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

We have another World Cup encounter all set to take place today in the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. It is a group A match between Pakistan and Canada. It is a must-win match for Pakistan after they have lost their previous two games against India and USA which has put them at the bottom of the table just above Ireland based on NRR. Canada if they win this game they could be in contention for the Super 8 out of Group A as they have one win and one loss in their two games.

Both of these teams have some dangerous players who could prove to be the game-changers in the match today. Pakistan has a lethal bowling attack in the form of Shaheen Afridi, Harris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. Pakistan showcased their lethal bowling in the last match against India after they were able to restrict them to just 120 runs. The problem lies with Pakistan's batting unit who have had a tough time firing on the unpredictable New York pitches. Canada's batting unit has struggled a bit too but their batters such as Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva put up good batting performances in their last game against Ireland. The bowling unit of Canada seems to be in good touch with their bowling good lines and not giving too many runs whilst simultaneously picking up wickets.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details

TUE, JUN 2024

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match, Group A

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Shreyas Movva

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Dillon Heyliger

Bowlers: Jeremy Gordon, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11

PAK Predicted XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

CAN Predicted XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreysa Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi