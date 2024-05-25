PAK Vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Pakistan In Edgbaston, 730PM IST, Birmingham

Bad weather ruined the first match of the 4-match T20I series between England and Pakistan. However, Edgbaston is set to host the second game of the series with both teams geared up to play some serious cricket with the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in mind ready to begin next week. Both Pakistan and England are not playing any warm-up games so they will consider this series seriously as some practice for the major tournament. Numerous players of England left the IPL 2024 season mid-way for this series as they wanted to prepare for the World Cup.

Jos Buttler and his side had a bad campaign in the recent ODI World Cup in India but they are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup and they will not take anything for in this format of the game. Babar Azam and co were the last team to announce the World Cup squad after numerous debates and pacer Hasan Ali has missed out on making it to the team as Haris Rauf is fit again.

Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir has returned to the Pakistan team after years of missing international cricket and he expected to bring some dangerous deliveries combining with the likes of Shaheen Afridi and more in the pace attack.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters: Mohammad Rizwan

All-Rounders: Will Jacks (vc), Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Jofra Archer, Mohammad Amir

Pakistan vs England Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman. (Pakistan Announce 15-player Squad For T20 World Cup 2024; Hasan Ali Misses Out)

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Tom Hartley,