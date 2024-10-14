PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: After suffering a heavy defeat in the first Test, Pakistan will be desperate to bounce back as they take on England in the second match of the three-Test series in Multan on Tuesday, October 15. The stakes are high for Pakistan, who must win to keep their series hopes alive, while England will be aiming to secure their second consecutive Test series win on Pakistani soil. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST, with both teams looking to make key adjustments ahead of this crucial clash.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Dropped From Pakistan Squad

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made significant changes to the squad, resting several senior players. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been dropped, allowing some fresh faces to step up. Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, and Sajid Khan have been called up to the squad, while spinners Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood make a return after being released following the first Test.

These changes mark a bold decision by the selection committee as Pakistan looks for a winning formula. New captain Shan Masood will be tasked with rallying the team, while the inclusion of fresh talent such as Kamran Ghulam and Mehran Mumtaz adds an element of unpredictability.

England’s Dominance Over Pakistan

On the other hand, England enters the second Test brimming with confidence. Their batting line-up, led by Ben Stokes, is in superb form, and despite an inexperienced bowling attack, they looked dangerous throughout the first Test. With the pitch in Multan expected to favor spin, head coach Brendon McCullum may opt to include three spinners in the playing XI, bringing young talent Rehan Ahmed into the fold.

Ben Stokes is expected to lead the side, with players like Joe Root and Harry Brook looking to continue their impressive form. England's strong performance in the first Test, both with the bat and ball, has put them in a commanding position. Their ability to adapt to subcontinent conditions has been crucial, and they will look to seal the series with another win in Multan.

PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head Record In Tests

Historically, England has held a slight edge over Pakistan in Test matches. Out of the 90 games played between the two sides, England has won 30, lost 21, while 39 matches have ended in a draw. This record gives England a psychological advantage heading into the second Test.

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Venue, Match Timings

The second Test between Pakistan and England will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, where spin is expected to play a significant role. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST. Although there will be no TV telecast of the match in India, fans can watch live online streaming via the FanCode app and website, which offers a subscription-based service.

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan, England Probable Playing XI

With several new faces in the squad, Pakistan’s probable XI includes:

- Saim Ayub

- Abdullah Shafique

- Shan Masood (c)

- Kamran Ghulam

- Saud Shakeel

- Mohammad Rizwan (w)

- Agha Salman

- Aamer Jamal

- Mir Hamza

- Sajid Khan

- Noman Ali

England is likely to field the following players:

- Zak Crawley

- Ben Duckett

- Joe Root

- Harry Brook

- Jamie Smith (w)

- Ben Stokes (c)

- Gus Atkinson

- Brydon Carse

- Jack Leach

- Shoaib Bashir

- Rehan Ahmed

Must Win Game For Pakistan

For Pakistan, this match is a must-win. With their back against the wall, the home team needs to find the right combination and deliver a strong performance to level the series. England, with their well-rounded squad, is determined to maintain their dominance and take home the series win. The clash in Multan promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams eager to make their mark in this critical Test.