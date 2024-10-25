Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811580https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pak-vs-eng-3rd-test-ben-stokes-left-confused-by-pakistani-journalists-broken-english-video-goes-viral-watch-2811580.html
NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 3RD TEST

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Left Confused By Pakistani Journalist's Broken English, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The England skipper’s reaction—one of confusion mixed with a good-natured grin—showed his ability to handle the situation with grace.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Left Confused By Pakistani Journalist's Broken English, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In the lead-up to the decisive third Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi, an amusing yet awkward moment involving England captain Ben Stokes and a Pakistani journalist went viral. Stokes, one of cricket’s most composed and strategic captains, found himself bewildered as the journalist struggled to articulate a question in English. This light-hearted exchange, which quickly made the rounds on social media, not only added a touch of humor to the otherwise intense Test series but also highlighted the often humorous unpredictability of international press conferences.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Umesh Yadav: All About His Wife, Tanya Wadhwa, Who Is A Professional Designer - In Pics

The Viral Moment: Stokes’ Bemusement

As the pre-match press conference unfolded, the Pakistani reporter attempted to ask Stokes whether England could replicate their colossal 823-run total from the first Test in Multan. However, the reporter's broken English made it difficult for Stokes—and everyone in the room—to understand the question. After several failed attempts to clarify, Stokes politely responded with a simple, bemused, “That would be nice,” which only added to the charm of the moment. The awkward yet humorous exchange had the internet buzzing, with clips of the incident spreading like wildfire on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).

The England skipper’s reaction—one of confusion mixed with a good-natured grin—showed his ability to handle the situation with grace. Despite the language barrier, Stokes maintained his composure and tried to engage with the journalist as best he could. His reaction turned the brief encounter into a viral sensation, with fans praising Stokes for his professionalism and sense of humor.

England's Strategy Heading Into the Series Decider

While the viral video added a lighter moment to the tense atmosphere surrounding the match, the focus quickly shifted back to the cricket itself. After winning the toss, Stokes opted to bat first on a spin-friendly Rawalpindi track. England's strategy, underpinned by Stokes’ tactical nous, was clear: get runs on the board early, allowing their spinners to dominate on a deteriorating pitch later in the match.

England’s spin trio of Jack Leach, Rehan Ahmed, and Shoaib Bashir were expected to play a pivotal role. Stokes expressed confidence in his bowling unit, stating, "We don't know exactly how the wicket will play, but we've taken as much information from it as we can." With Rawalpindi known for its sluggish, spinning surfaces, Stokes placed significant emphasis on starting strong with the bat to give his team the upper hand as the match progressed.

Pakistan’s Spin-Heavy Attack: A Repeat of Multan?

On the other side, Pakistan's strategy was to capitalize on their home conditions and their potent spin attack. In the second Test at Multan, spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali had played crucial roles in taking all 20 England wickets, a feat they hoped to repeat in Rawalpindi. Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, and head coach, Jason Gillespie, were counting on their spin-heavy bowling attack to dismantle the English batting line-up once again.

For Pakistan, this Test held extra significance. After a tough year in international cricket, including squad changes and the dropping of star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, a series win against England could mark a major turnaround in their fortunes. The unchanged XI, including the deadly spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, were ready to exploit Rawalpindi's conditions to the fullest.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

PAK vs ENG 3rd TestBen Stokes vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 3rd TestBen Stokes viral VideoPakistan reporter Ben StokesBen Stokes confused reactionRawalpindi Test matchEngland cricket team 3rd TestPakistan vs England series deciderBen Stokes presser viralPakistan journalist broken EnglishBen Stokes Pakistan reporter videoRawalpindi cricket pitchBen Stokes press conference reactionPAK vs ENG Test match highlightsBen Stokes Rawalpindi TestPakistan spinner vs EnglandBen Stokes 823-run questionPakistan cricket 3rd TestEngland team spin strategyPAK vs ENG Rawalpindi pitchBen Stokes media reactionviral Ben Stokes videoPakistan vs England Test series 2024Ben Stokes captaincy 3rd TestEngland vs Pakistan RawalpindiBen Stokes Pakistan seriesEngland Test team changesBen Stokes interview viralPakistan cricket press conference viral
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK