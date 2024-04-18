PAK vs NZ 1st T20I: Babar Azam Breaks Silence On Reports Of 'FIGHTS' With Shaheen Shah Afridi, Says, 'I Want To Make Clear...'

Pakistan's reinstated captain, Babar Azam, has addressed the recent captaincy controversy involving Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was replaced by Azam after Pakistan's 1-4 loss to New Zealand under Afridi's leadership. Reports surfaced suggesting Afridi was discontent with how he was removed from captaincy, fueled further by his cryptic social media posts. Despite this turmoil, Azam emphasized the enduring bond between him and Afridi, stating their support for each other remains unwavering.

"I want to make clear that Shaheen [Afridi] and my bond is not recent, it goes back a long way. We support each other in every situation. Our aim is to put Pakistan first, and how to put Pakistan's name up in lights. We don't think of individual glory, and thankfully, those elements are not present in my team," Babar said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand, Azam reiterated the team's unity and commitment to prioritizing Pakistan's success over individual accolades. He hinted at experimentation throughout the five-game series, with an eye on optimizing the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Our line-up is flexible. We're trying to give opportunities to our young players and bench strength. You'll see different combinations in this series and check what works for us. You'll see that in the bowling as well as batting, and in every spot. By the time we get to the Ireland and England series, we'll have a clearer picture," he said.

Azam expressed satisfaction with the squad's blend of youth and experience, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talent and providing support to newcomers adjusting to international cricket. The series begins in Rawalpindi on April 18, featuring both Pakistan and New Zealand squads.

"I am very happy when I see a new player getting selected for the Pakistan Cricket Team on the basis of domestic performance. So all the youngsters that come, we try to keep them in our wings. Because in international, whenever you come, you struggle a little. You need a little backing. It helps to have a senior player who can give you a little backing. And we always support all the senior players. We support them in everything," said the Pakistan captain.