PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match in National Stadium, Karachi, 3PM IST, January 13

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Pak vs NZ, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Hosts Pakistan are set to take on New Zealand in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (January 13). The three-match series is level at 1-1 with Babar Azam’s side winning the first game and Kane Williamson-led Black Caps levelling the series in the second game on Wednesday.

The two-match Test series earlier between the two side was drawn 0-0 with both games ending in draws. Chasing 261 in the last match, Pakistan were bundled out for just 182 with the Kiwi spinners led by Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi doing majority of the damage.

New Zealand have already qualified for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year but a win but a victory for Babar’s side will be crucial if they want to secure their berth in the world event. The home side will be gunning for a win, in order to secure a World Cup place as well.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Details

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 13, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Imam-Ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

