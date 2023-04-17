PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK Vs NZ 3rd T20I match in Lahore, 930PM IST, April 17
Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other once again in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Babar Azam-led Men in Green have a 2-0 lead in the series currently after winning the second match by 38 runs. Babar scored a hundred and won the player of the match award for 101 off 58 balls. Haris Rauf continued his fine form as he picked up four wickets in the second game just like the first one.
For the Kiwis, Mark Chapman and Matt Henry tried to make a difference but could save not their team from losing the contest. Henry is the only positive point New Zealand can look at and smile from their bowling department currently.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Details
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: April 14, 930pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.
PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham
Batters: Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell
All-rounders: Shadad Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, James Neesham
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adam Milne
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Predicted 11
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne
