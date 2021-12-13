PAK VS WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s 1st T20I at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST December 13

Captain Babar Azam hopes to keep Pakistan’s winning momentum going against a virus-hit West Indies in the limited-overs series, starting on Monday (December 13). Three West Indies players – left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, allrounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers – have tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi and were ruled out of the T20 series. They will be in isolation for 10 days in Karachi and will be monitored by the team physician until they return negative tests.

The West Indies Twenty20 squad was already missing several top performers for the three-match T20 series which will be followed by three ODIs – also at Karachi. The notable absentees include white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, who will miss out due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the T20 World Cup, while Andre Russell is playing in the Big Bash League in Australia.

“We will try to carry the momentum which started in the (T20) World Cup,” Babar told reporters during a video conference on Sunday. “We are not going to take them (West Indies) easy because they didn't bring their best players. They have played in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and international games, so you have to give your 100 per cent to beat them.”

MATCH DETAILS

TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

PAK vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen- Brandon King, Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders- Shadab Khan, Dominic Drakes

Bowlers – Akeal Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hayden Walsh

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas

