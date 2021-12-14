PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s 2nd T20I at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST December 14

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on West Indies in second of three T20 matches at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday (December 14). Fiery half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali, and brilliant bowling by Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr helped Pakistan defeat West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20I on Monday.
Shadab Khan scalped three wickets including established batters Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, and Rovman Powell while Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets – Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas, Romario Shepherd, and Oshane Thomas – in his devastating spell as Pakistan took an early lead in the three-match series.
The Caribbean team struggled to stitch partnerships, as none of the batters applied themselves to the conditions and got out. Hope was playing his shots but he did not get support from the other end. With their late onslaught, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith brought some excitement in the match but in the end, Pakistan prevailed over the visitors.
Earlier, Rizwan (78) and Haider (68) struck half-centuries to lift Pakistan to 200/6. Rizwan smashed a 52-ball 78 with 10 boundaries - his 12th half-century overall and 11th this year – while Haider scored a career-best 68 after West Indies sent Pakistan in to bat at the National Stadium.
MATCH DETAILS
TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST
Match Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
PAK vs WI My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen- Nicholas Pooran, Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Haider Ali
All-rounders- Shadab Khan, Dominic Drakes
Bowlers – Akeal Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hayden Walsh
PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr
West Indies: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas
Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ WEST INDIES Dream11 Player List/ PAKISTAN Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips –Pakistan vs West Indies/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.