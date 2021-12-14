PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s 2nd T20I at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST December 14

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on West Indies in second of three T20 matches at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday (December 14). Fiery half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali, and brilliant bowling by Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr helped Pakistan defeat West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20I on Monday.

Shadab Khan scalped three wickets including established batters Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, and Rovman Powell while Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets – Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas, Romario Shepherd, and Oshane Thomas – in his devastating spell as Pakistan took an early lead in the three-match series.

The Caribbean team struggled to stitch partnerships, as none of the batters applied themselves to the conditions and got out. Hope was playing his shots but he did not get support from the other end. With their late onslaught, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith brought some excitement in the match but in the end, Pakistan prevailed over the visitors.

Earlier, Rizwan (78) and Haider (68) struck half-centuries to lift Pakistan to 200/6. Rizwan smashed a 52-ball 78 with 10 boundaries - his 12th half-century overall and 11th this year – while Haider scored a career-best 68 after West Indies sent Pakistan in to bat at the National Stadium.

MATCH DETAILS

TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

PAK vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen- Nicholas Pooran, Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Haider Ali

All-rounders- Shadab Khan, Dominic Drakes

Bowlers – Akeal Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hayden Walsh

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

West Indies: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas

