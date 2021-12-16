हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs West Indies 2021

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s 3rd T20I at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST December 16

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s 3rd T20I at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST December 16
Nicholas Pooran and Babar Azam. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan will face West Indies in the 3rd and final T20I match of the series at National Stadium, Karachi. Although, it's a formality match for the hosts as they have already won the series by winning the first two matches. However, Pakistan will look to whitewash the West Indies and continue their clean record, as so far they have not put a foot wrong in any aspect of the game. 

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been impressive with both bat and ball, as in the 2nd T20I he helped Pakistan to put up a competitive score on the board and has taken 3 wickets in this series as well. Mohammad Rizwan will be disappointed by own his performance in the last match, as he started the innings well but got out on 38 runs, because of a loose stroke.

West Indies showed some improvement in the 2nd game but struggled to finish the game and lost by 9 runs. They would look to win this final game and bounce back from the bad run of form they are in right now.  Brandon King was in attack mode in the 2nd game scoring 67 runs which included 6 fours and 3 sixes, he has shown everyone how dangerous a player he can be.

MATCH DETAILS

TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Rizwan (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batsmen- Brandon King, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell

All-rounders- Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers- Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Wasim

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman / Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi / Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas

