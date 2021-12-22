हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs West Indies

PAK vs WI: Pakistan to host West Indies for T20I series in 2023

The West Indies team is already scheduled to play the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs in June 2022 to make up for the postponed December 2021 matches due to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in their side.  

File image (Source: Twitter)

The West Indies men's cricket team will play three Twenty20 Internationals in the build up to the Pakistan Super League 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Recently, the One-day International (ODI) series between West Indies and Pakistan, which was scheduled to start in Karachi on December 18, was postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022 after five more members of the visiting team tested COVID-19 positive.

A total of nine members in the visiting team had tested COVID-positive since they had arrived in Karachi on December 9.

The PCB and Cricket West Indies (CWI) had then issued a joint statement, saying the ODI series will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.

The West Indies team had flown back after playing three T20Is in Karachi last week. Pakistan had made a clean sweep of the series.

