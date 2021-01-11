हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan Super League

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik survives car crash after PSL draft

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik confirmed that he was perfectly all right and unhurt after a car crash in Lahore on Sunday. Malik was leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s National High-Performance Centre after attending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2021 when he met the accident.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik confirmed that he was perfectly all right and unhurt after a car crash in Lahore on Sunday. Malik was leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s National High-Performance Centre after attending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2021 when he met the accident.

"I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care...," Shoaib Malik tweeted.

According to reports, the former captain left at high speed but was unable to control his sports car. The car ended up skidding on the road and hitting the parked truck near a restaurant close to NHPC.

Shoaib Malik has played 35 Test, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for Pakistan and said that he has no intentions of retiring anytime soon. “I have no intentions of retiring from this format so far but let’s see how it goes,” Malik added.

The PCB had organized a player draft for PSL 2021 that will run from February 20 to March 22 in Karachi and Lahore. Defending champions Karachi Kings will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the opening game at the National Stadium.

As per a report on SAMAA TV, Malik was trying to go past Wahab Riaz's car when the accident occurred. While he tried his best to avoid an unfortunate mishap, he escaped unhurt but the front part of his expensive sports car has been destroyed completely. Videos of the same were taken by the nearby on-lookers.

Last month, Malik starred with both bat and ball in the final of the T20 Lanka Premier League 2020 to help Jaffna Stallions lift the title. The Pakistan all-rounder scored 46 off 35 balls with the willow and picked up 2/13 with the ball as well.

