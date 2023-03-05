topStoriesenglish2580171
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Pakistan Cricket Team Set To Travel To India For ICC ODI World Cup 2023? Captain Babar Azam Drops Big Hint

The issue arose when the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and called for the tournament to take place in a neutral venue.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan Cricket Team Set To Travel To India For ICC ODI World Cup 2023? Captain Babar Azam Drops Big Hint

The year 2023 is set to witness two major events in the men's cricket calendar- the Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup. However, the participation of two cricketing giants, India and Pakistan, in both these tournaments is uncertain. Pakistan is scheduled to host the Asia Cup, while the World Cup is slated to take place in India.

"We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament. I will try to score runs alongside Mohammad Rizwan since we have a good combination at the top. But having said that it is not possible to score in every innings which is why it is important not to depend on only two players in the team," said Babar in an interaction with GEO News.

"However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a match-winning role for the team on the field," he added.

The issue arose when the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and called for the tournament to take place in a neutral venue. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not take kindly to the suggestion and threatened to withdraw from the 2023 Cricket World Cup. However, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, has recently hinted that the team may travel to India for the tournament. Azam stated that his team's focus is solely on the event and hinted that they will indeed participate in the tournament in India.

The strained political relationship between India and Pakistan has resulted in the two teams not playing each other in bilateral series. The last Test match played between the two teams was in 2007, while the last bilateral series was in 2012-13. The Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup provide the only opportunity for the two teams to compete against each other.

The uncertainty surrounding the participation of India and Pakistan in these tournaments has raised concerns among cricket fans worldwide. The cricketing world is hoping for a positive outcome to the issue, as the Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup are considered the two most significant events in the men's cricket calendar.

In conclusion, the participation of India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup is currently under question. While the BCCI has called for the Asia Cup to take place in a neutral venue, Pakistan has threatened to withdraw from the Cricket World Cup. The recent comments from Pakistan's captain Babar Azam provide a glimmer of hope for fans worldwide, but uncertainty remains.

