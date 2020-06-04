Pakistan eager to regain No.1 spot in ICC T20 rankings: Imad Wasim

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that he couldn't wait to return to cricket field and see his side regain top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings.

Pakistan have agreed 'in principle' to tour England for three-match Test series and as many T20 Internationals from July 30.

Reflecting on the same, the 29-year-old said that he and his entire team is eagerly looking forward to the England series as it will be the first tour since cricket was distrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very eager to be back on cricket field. It has been a long time, not only for us but for all sportspersons. They all want to play their sport and want to get back on the field,” the Dawn quoted Imad as saying.

Imad, who has notched up 952 runs in 53 ODIs he has played so far for Pakistan, has been a regular member of the national side and is hoping to be named in the 25-member Pakistan squad for England.

“Obviously, for cricket and cricketers it is a very important tour, you are getting back to your life and routine which is very important. The thing is, every cricketer wants to play, whether closed doors or with crowds," he added.

Imad said that though he would try to improve his ranking as a bowler and all-rounder with good performances against England, winning the series will be more important to help Pakistan regain top spot in T20Is.

“We want to regain our top position in T20s. I want to see Pakistan among top three ranked sides in all formats. My personal goal is to perform well and improve my ranking as bowler and as all-rounder. But winning the series is more important because England is one of the world’s best sides," he said.

The upcoming series between England and Pakistan will be played in a bio-secure environment while use of saliva will also be prohibited as per the new guidelines by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Imad believes it will be very difficult for the bowlers to restrain from this habit but all of them will respect the ICC's decision.

“It is very difficult because it’s a habit to use saliva on the ball but we will have to respect the ICC’s decision. Obviously it is going to be difficult but once you know that someone else’s life can be in danger then one will be more mindful,” he added.