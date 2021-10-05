Pakistan far more talented than India, no competition between both: Abdul Razzaq’s BIG statement ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, former Pakistan all-rounder made a bold statement and said that Virat Kohli-led Team India is no competition for Babar Azam-led Pakistan because of the superior talent the Green Shirts have.

Appearing on a cricket talk show in Pakistan, the former cricketer was asked about how the Kohli-led side has fared against former world champions Pakistan.

"Do India have the kind of pace bowlers or all-rounders like Pakistan, or you feel there is no match?" an ARY News anchor quizzed Razzaq during the talk show.

“I don’t think India can compete with Pakistan. The kind of talent Pakistan has is entirely different and I don’t think is a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan are not having matches. It used to be an exciting prospect and give players the opportunity to show how much pressure they could handle. So that has gone missing. I feel that had it continued, people would have found out that the kind of talent Pakistan has, India does not,” Razzaq had said on ARY News.

Razzaq also went on to claim that Imran Khan was better than Kapil Dev and the Men in Blue never had anyone of Wasim Akram’s calibre.

“India too has a good team, I’m not saying anything otherwise. Even they have good players. But if you look at it potential wise, we had Imran Khan, they had Kapil Dev. If you are to compare, then Imran Khan was a lot better. Then we had Wasim Akram, they did not have a player of that calibre,” he added.

India and Pakistan will face each other on October 24 at the T20 World Cup, the first time in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England.

Interestingly, the Men in Blue have the bragging rights over Pakistan as they are yet to suffer a defeat at the hands of the Green Army in World Cup events. Team India have an impressive 5-0 lead over arch-rivals Pakistan across all editions of the T20 World Cup.