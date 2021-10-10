हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shoaib Malik

Pakistan media pays hilarious tribute to Shoaib Malik, video goes viral

Pakistan named veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik in their T20 World Cup squad on Saturday.

Pakistan media pays hilarious tribute to Shoaib Malik, video goes viral
Screengrab from the video

Pakistan named veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik in their T20 World Cup squad on Saturday. The 39-year-old, who was not considered in the initial 15-member squad, comes as a replacement for batter Sohaib Maqsood, who was ruled out due to a back injury. 

Celebrating Malik's return to the side, Pakistan's Samaa TV played a hilarious video, which talks about the changes the country witnessed but the cricketer remained a constant figure in the country's cricketing setup. 

Malik first played for his country in 1999 and also is one of their most successful batter. 

Here is the video: 

What a tribute to @realshoaibmalik by @SAMAATV 

A segment in the video also talks about Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was born after Malik made his international debut and will now play together in the upcoming World Cup, which starts from October 17. 

Malik has featured in all the six previous editions of the T20 World Cup and also enjoyed a great campaign in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“In his (Sohaib Maqsood) place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad,” country's chief selector Muhammad Wasim was quoted as saying in the offical statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.  

