Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain banned from bowling due to THIS reason

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling and withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after his bowling action was found to be illegal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday (February 4).

Hasnain was first reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder last month and is set to miss Pakistan's home series against Australia next month. Biomechanical testing in Lahore confirmed the 21-year-old breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on his "good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer", the PCB said in a statement.

Breaking: Mohammad Hasnain indefinitely suspended from bowling. pic.twitter.com/Qfod4XcZ5P — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) February 4, 2022

"Keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB ... has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League, until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket." it said.

The PCB described the bowler as an "asset" citing his ability to bowl consistently at 145 kmph and was optimistic of his return to the game after remodelling his action. "The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved."

"He will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible."

The right-arm fast bowler has been a regular part of Pakistan's white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.