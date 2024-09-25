Advertisement
PAK VS ENG

Pakistan Squad For 1st Test Vs England Announced, Shaheen Afridi Makes Comeback, Shan Massod Retained As Captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in collaboration with head coach Jason Gillespie, has taken measures to ensure the squad is fully rested and prepared.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 07:03 AM IST
In a highly anticipated announcement, the Pakistan National Cricket Team has revealed its 15-member squad for the first Test against England, set to commence on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Amid speculation, Shan Masood has been retained as captain, leading a squad that blends experience and fresh talent. This Test series is crucial for Pakistan as they seek redemption following their disheartening whitewash in the recent Test series against Bangladesh.

A New Chapter Begins: Masood's Leadership Under Scrutiny

Shan Masood's leadership has been a point of discussion ever since Pakistan's consecutive losses against Bangladesh. Many speculated whether Masood would keep the captaincy, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shown faith in his leadership abilities. Tasked with the challenge of facing a formidable England side, Masood’s captaincy will be pivotal in determining Pakistan’s fortunes in this series.

The last time England visited Pakistan, the hosts endured a 3-0 whitewash, leaving the team and its fans eager for revenge. The stakes are high as Pakistan not only looks to restore national pride but also keep their ICC World Test Championship hopes alive.

Key Inclusions and Absentees

The Pakistan squad remains largely unchanged from the one that competed against Bangladesh, with a few noteworthy adjustments. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali makes a return to the team after being left out for the Bangladesh series. Ali, with 47 wickets in 15 Tests, brings experience to the squad, a much-needed asset as they prepare to take on an in-form England team. Khurram Shahzad, who impressed with the ball in the previous series, unfortunately misses out due to injury.

In a bid to maintain consistency, all-rounder Aamer Jamal has retained his spot, having recovered from a fitness issue that kept him sidelined against Bangladesh. Additionally, young talents like Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, though not part of this squad, remain in the PCB’s plans for future series. The duo has been advised to continue playing in the Champions One-Day Cup and the President’s Cup to stay match-ready.

Shaheen Afridi’s Return: A Boost for Pakistan

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the squad announcement is the return of fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Dropped during the Bangladesh series due to poor form, Afridi’s inclusion signals a significant boost to Pakistan’s pace attack. His ability to take early wickets and provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures will be vital if Pakistan hopes to unsettle England’s strong batting lineup.

Alongside Afridi, Naseem Shah, another key fast-bowler, will spearhead the bowling attack. Together, they form a formidable partnership capable of exploiting any weaknesses in England’s batting order.

PCB’s Focus on Player Fitness

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in collaboration with head coach Jason Gillespie, has taken measures to ensure the squad is fully rested and prepared. As a result, none of the selected players will feature in the Champions One-Day Cup playoffs. This decision has been made to prioritize the Test series, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to a strong performance against England.

Redemption and Resilience: Pakistan’s Quest to Prove Themselves

Pakistan’s recent Test performances have drawn significant criticism, particularly their defeat to Bangladesh, which was seen as an upset. However, this upcoming series against England presents a golden opportunity for Pakistan to turn the tide. The team will assemble in Multan on September 30, with training set to begin on October 1. With their home crowd behind them and a point to prove, Pakistan will be eager to reverse their fortunes and regain the confidence of their fans.

The squad boasts a mix of seasoned campaigners like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, alongside emerging talents like Saim Ayub and Mohammad Huraira. This blend of youth and experience could be the key to Pakistan’s success in the series.

Eyes on the Prize: ICC World Test Championship Points

The Pakistan-England series holds significant importance as part of the ICC World Test Championship. A strong performance in this series could boost Pakistan’s standing in the Championship table, keeping their hopes of making it to the final alive. With the home advantage and the motivation to avenge past defeats, Pakistan’s squad looks determined to make their mark.

Pakistan’s Squad for First Test Against England:

Shan Masood (captain)
Saud Shakeel (vice-captain)
Aamer Jamal
Abdullah Shafique
Abrar Ahmed
Babar Azam
Mir Hamza
Mohammad Huraira
Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper)
Naseem Shah
Noman Ali
Saim Ayub
Salman Ali Agha
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper)
Shaheen Shah Afridi

