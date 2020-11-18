हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babar Azam

Pakistan Super League: Babar Azam leads Karachi Kings to maiden title

Babar Azam scored a brilliant half-century to help Karachi Kings defeat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final of Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

Pakistan Super League: Babar Azam leads Karachi Kings to maiden title

Babar Azam scored a brilliant half-century to help Karachi Kings defeat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final of Pakistan Super League on Tuesday. 

Azam’s 63 not out off 49 balls guided Karachi to lift their maiden PSL title. Earlier, Lahore scored 134-7 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Azam performed superbly throughout the tournament to finish on top of the run-scorer chart with 473 runs. He hit seven fours in the final to help Kaarachi win the match with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Lahore’s lineup which boasts of some good power-hitters failed to tackle Karachi’s all-Pakistan bowling attack. Tamim Iqbal (35) and Fakhar Zaman (27) added 68 runs for the first wicket but they consumed 10 overs to score these runs.

Asif dismissed both openers within four balls and after the dismissal Mohammad Hafeez, Lahore were push to the backfoot as they lost three wickets in the space of two runs.

Tags:
Babar AzamPakistan Super LeagueKarachi
Next
Story

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan issues apology to angry fans for attending Kali Puja in Kolkata
  • 88,74,290Confirmed
  • 1,30,519Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M3S

Zee Top 10: Watch Top 10 news stories of the day