Pakistan Superfan 'Bashir Chacha' Detained After He Waves Pakistani Flag At Hyderabad Airport

Do you know about Basheer 'Chacha'? He is a Pakistan-born superfan of Pakistan cricket team, who lives in United States of America. He travels all over the world to support the Men in Green and he has been doing this for a long time. With Pakistani flag in his hand, he goes from stadium to stadium, spending his own money, to cheer up his country's cricket team. His passion for the sport and love for the country landed him in trouble when the Pakistani team landed in Hyderabad for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

What happened?

Basheer 'Chacha' was detained by the Hyderabad Police after he waived the Pakistani flag at the airport to welcome Babar Azam and Co to India. He was amongst the many fans who had gathered outside the airport to welcome the Pakistan team. As per reports, the airport Police spotted the Pakistani flag being waved and immediately went to detain Basheer.

The report in Crictracker says that Basheer cooperated with the polica authorities. He showed his travel documents and told them that he is a passionate Pakistani cricket team fan. The Pakistani Superfan was released from the custody of the police afte the brief interruption in his celebrations.

Why does telugu media always incite controversy? Do they wish to sow any discord in the state?

Chicago chacha, also known as Mohd Bashir, is a well-known Pakistani cricket Fan.

He didn't do any hulchul; instead, he simply chant INDIA JEETEGA https://t.co/Oonvh1IgKd pic.twitter.com/ZANQ7mdJPt — Luka Modric__ (@LasskuTapa) September 27, 2023

Pakistan will play New Zealand behind closed doors on September 29 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which will be their first warm-up clash ahead of the World Cup opener on October 6 vs Netherlands. The Hyderabad Police will not be able to provide full security to the PAK vs NZ clash because of the Eid celebrations in the city.

Basheer 'Chacha' will not be able to make it to the warm-up clash vs New Zealand as no spectators are allowed. But he will hopefully be there when Pakistan take on Australia in the second warmup clash in Hyderabad on October 3.

Babar Azam and Co had received a warm reception upon arrival in Hyderabad. Hundreds of fans chanted names of the Pakistani cricketers at the airport to give them a grand welcome. Pakistan attended their first training session as well the next day. Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan opening batter, wrote 'Hello, Bharat' on X. This is the first time that most of the Pakistani cricketers have come to India to play cricket, including skipper Babar.

“I have come here to boost the morale of the Pakistan cricket team,” Bashir was quoted as saying by Geo News. “Pakistani team will enjoy delicious food in Hyderabad.” “I will travel to every city where Pakistan will play their matches to support them,” he added.