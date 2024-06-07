Pakistan Trolled Heavily After USA Produce Big Upset In T20 World Cup

It will probably go down as one of the biggest upsets in cricket history as USA defeated Pakistan in their group stage fixture for the ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. USA made history as they are playing their first ever world cup and are also the hosts of the tournament. It came as a shock to cricket fans around the globe when the debutants defeated former champions Pakistan. The match went on till the super over where USA's Saurabh Netravalkar got the better of Pakistani batters with his supreme bowling.

The Collapse of Pakistan

Pakistan were the first to bat during the match, but they had to face challeneges at the hands of the USA bowlers. Pakistan saw a top order collapse and the scorecard could only be recovered due to valuable contributions from captain Babar Azam who scored 44 of 43 balls and Shabad Khan playing a quick fire knock of 40 in just 25 balls. Pakistan finished their batting at 159/7 giving USA a target of 160 to chase in 120 balls. USA's chase of the targted was headed by their captain Monak Patel who played a captain's knock with a 38 ball 50. He was further supported by Aaron Jones who scored 36 and Nitish Kumar who scored 14. These scores helped USA take the match to the super over where USA set a target of 19 to chase and were able to restrict Pakistan to just 13 runs. After the match the USA captain had this to say- “It is a big achievement, beating Pakistan and that too playing (Pakistan) for the first time. It was a complete team effort. We won the toss and we made sure we utilised the conditions well, we did really well to keep them under 160. I am happy with my contribution and more happy that we won the game.”

Pakistan Trolled After Cricket World In Shock

After USA pulled off probably the biggest upset in cricket, the cricket world was left in shock. Several fans took to social media as Pakistan was on the reciving end of several trolls. These included statements such as- The USA team mostly consists of Indians and Indians have a history of defeating Pakistan, Pakistan should permanently retire from cricket after losing to USA. It remains to see how the rest of the matches go for both of these teams as they both have matches coming up against India.