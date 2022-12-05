Ghar Mai Ghus Ke Mara Hai: Twitter trolls Babar Azam's Pakistan as they face heartbreaking defeat against England on Day 5 of 1st Test

After 22 long years, Pakistan faced a defeat in there own backyard by England, who put on a fantastic bowling performance as they bowled Pakistan out of their 268 in fourth innings. The England bowlers were on fire during the final Test session as they made use of the slight swing they were able to produce on the dead track for the first time in five days.

James Anderson, a seasoned pacer and England's all-time leading wicket-taker spearheaded the Three Lions' effort by picking up a four-wicket haul in the final session of the Test Match, including two wickets, in the span of just three balls in an over.

After the match Twitter was flooded with memes trolling Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team -

What a test cricket, great win by the England team. Ben Stokes great captaincy skill_

Let's cheers for the England win_#TestCricket #EngvsPak #PAKvENGpic.twitter.com/Xt6Un25NAx — Ashutosh Srivastava __ (@sri_ashutosh08) December 5, 2022

Naseem shah and Muhammad Ali tried so hard to save Pakistan from lose _@iNaseemShah #MuhammadAli#EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/tWB7thlM9g — Hadia Waseem (@SamiaWaseem3) December 5, 2022

The Prize Money for the man of the match in #PakvsEng2022 test match was 100000 Pakistani Rupees ,which is just at par for a meal of 11 people in London :D so basically Ollie Robinson can treat the playing XI for a meal__ #ENGvPAK #TestCricket #ThreeLions #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/ALmKWlK94D — Omkar Lakhe (@omkar_lakhe) December 5, 2022