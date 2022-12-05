topStoriesenglish
Ghar Mai Ghus Ke Mara Hai: Twitter trolls Babar Azam's Pakistan as they face heartbreaking defeat against England on Day 5 of 1st Test

England took five wickets in the last session of Day 5.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After 22 long years, Pakistan faced a defeat in there own backyard by England, who put on a fantastic bowling performance as they bowled Pakistan out of their 268 in fourth innings. The England bowlers were on fire during the final Test session as they made use of the slight swing they were able to produce on the dead track for the first time in five days.
James Anderson, a seasoned pacer and England's all-time leading wicket-taker spearheaded the Three Lions' effort by picking up a four-wicket haul in the final session of the Test Match, including two wickets, in the span of just three balls in an over.

After the match Twitter was flooded with memes trolling Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team -

