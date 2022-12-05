Ghar Mai Ghus Ke Mara Hai: Twitter trolls Babar Azam's Pakistan as they face heartbreaking defeat against England on Day 5 of 1st Test
England took five wickets in the last session of Day 5.
After 22 long years, Pakistan faced a defeat in there own backyard by England, who put on a fantastic bowling performance as they bowled Pakistan out of their 268 in fourth innings. The England bowlers were on fire during the final Test session as they made use of the slight swing they were able to produce on the dead track for the first time in five days.
James Anderson, a seasoned pacer and England's all-time leading wicket-taker spearheaded the Three Lions' effort by picking up a four-wicket haul in the final session of the Test Match, including two wickets, in the span of just three balls in an over.
After the match Twitter was flooded with memes trolling Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team -
What a test cricket, great win by the England team. Ben Stokes great captaincy skill_
Let's cheers for the England win_#TestCricket #EngvsPak #PAKvENGpic.twitter.com/Xt6Un25NAx — Ashutosh Srivastava __ (@sri_ashutosh08) December 5, 2022
Bazball beat Kudrat ka Nizam _#WTC23 #EngvsPak #PakvsEng #pkmkb pic.twitter.com/XKGCQZ1neC — Vishal Sahu (@V13hal) December 5, 2022
England cricket team to Pakistan Cricket Team :#PakVsEng #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/lrXCmoTf2v — Anam __ (@Anam_Nishat18) December 5, 2022
Naseem shah and Muhammad Ali tried so hard to save Pakistan from lose _@iNaseemShah #MuhammadAli#EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/tWB7thlM9g — Hadia Waseem (@SamiaWaseem3) December 5, 2022
The Prize Money for the man of the match in #PakvsEng2022 test match was 100000 Pakistani Rupees ,which is just at par for a meal of 11 people in London :D so basically Ollie Robinson can treat the playing XI for a meal__ #ENGvPAK #TestCricket #ThreeLions #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/ALmKWlK94D — Omkar Lakhe (@omkar_lakhe) December 5, 2022
Or bnao dead pitches.... jeet k to woh phir b nikel jate hain _..what a pity, neither we can play aggressive cricket, nor we can play defensive cricket ... kon log oo tussi ...#EngvsPak — Zishan khan (@ZishanKtweets) December 5, 2022
Absolutely stunning victory. Top work @englandcricket ______ #EngvsPak https://t.co/WICwPDpPsi — Mike Paterson (@MikePatersonFX) December 5, 2022
last session pakistan only 11runs 5 wicket __ #EngvsPak #Pakistan #BabarAzam_ #England #PakistanCricket #rawalpinditest @wwasay @Rizzvi73 @waheedkhan @mohsinaliisb pic.twitter.com/5kMrWxIWlJ — hardeep singh (@Basra0907) December 5, 2022
Greatest Captain of Cricket! _#EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/E0BgU0z5k0— Maria (English Team ________) (@Cricketdewangii) December 5, 2022
Group photo... Why they left out leg umpire _ #ENGvPAK #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/uY9Hn7hfZg — RAVI RANJAN __ (@Im_ravi10) December 5, 2022
After Rawalpindi Test match result.
Every Indian who was scolded yesterday :-#ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/CuwpqNQUpn — VIRAT KOHLI ARMY __ (@Asmylemalhotra) December 5, 2022
This will remember as forever _
This is Legendary video!!!!!#PAKvENG #ENGvsPAK #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2wbDClVKwA — Cric18_ (@Criclav_18) December 5, 2022
#EngvsPak
Ollie Robinson is the POTM in the 1st Test played at Rawalpindi#Cricket #crickettwitter #ollierobinson #BenStokes #BazBall pic.twitter.com/Fj7EDFW8ju— Deepak Blessed Kumar __ (@cricstatsbydeep) December 5, 2022
Long live test cricket #ENGvPAK#ENGvPAK#EngvsPak #England pic.twitter.com/FrDs6xXxlV — Anil choudhary (@_anil_11) December 5, 2022
