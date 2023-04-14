Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch PAK vs NZ 1st T20I Match Online And On TV?

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on a depleted New Zealand side in the first of five T20I matches at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. The five-match T20I series will be followed by 5 ODIs as well. Pakistan are coming into this series after a 2-1 T20I series loss to Afghanistan.

However, the home team will get all of their first-choice players back for the five games against the Black Caps, led by skipper Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan should be back at the top with his skipper Babar, opening the innings, as they begin the chase to hunt down Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I batters rankings.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be led by Tom Latham with regular skipper Kane Williamson ruled out for a long time due to knee injury suffered in the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Ish Sodhi will lead the spin-bowling attack for the Kiwis with experienced bowlers like Matt Henry and Adam Milne in the line-up. It is their batting which is most thin with the likes of Chad Bowes, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra on their first tour of Pakistan.

Excitement in the air as the two captains look forward to New Zealand's first T20I series on Pakistan soil _#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/PR3zcB3RHx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 13, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will start on April 14, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be hosted in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begin?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will begin at 930 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be televised in India on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Ten 5 HD Channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne