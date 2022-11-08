Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Report: What happens if rain plays spoilsport? - Check Details

A resurgent Pakistan and clinical New Zealand, who have had contrasting campaigns so far, will lock horns in a mouth-watering first semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Wednesday, with a common goal to book the berth in the all-important final of the mega event. The Babaz Azam-led side lost their first two matches of the T20 World Cup against India and Zimbabwe and were on the verge of getting knocked out. However, they performed when it mattered, got a lifeline and now have a golden opportunity to go all the way in the tournament.

PAK vs NZ: What happens if rain washes out semi-final and reserve days?

While the outcomes of these two semifinals will determine the T20 World Cup 2022's two finalists, there is a chance that both India and New Zealand will advance to the championship match. The two semifinal games could be affected by rain, much as it did during the Super 12s. No one can rule out the potential that both semifinal matches would be postponed due to the modest likelihood of rain on both days. Both teams split the two points throughout the league stage. In the knockout stage, there cannot be a game that is fully washed out by rain because there must be a winner.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made preparations for such a circumstance. There will be a day set aside for both games at the same location if both semifinals are postponed on the planned day due to rain. However, if inclement weather stops both games on a the team that finished higher on the Super 12s points table will go though.

As a result, if the semifinal game between Pakistan and New Zealand results in a No Result, New Zealand will go to the final because they won Group 1. India will go to the final if Semifinal 2 between India and England results in a tie. Therefore, if the two semifinal games are cancelled, India and New Zealand will play in the final game at MCG on November 13.

PAK vs NZ Pitch Report

The Sydney Cricket Ground has long been a batting haven, so both teams should put up some strong performances. Due to the high calibre batters on both teams, a high-scoring game is expected. The aid will be plenty to keep bowlers motivated, especially the new-ball bowlers, so they shouldn't be discouraged in the interim. However, batting first should be the call based on the matches played so far as opposed to batting second and an average score on this pitch is projected to be 168. The surface at Sydney Cricket Ground is balanced and has been good for both departments thus far. In the 17 games that have been played here, the team that batted first has won 10.

PAK vs NZ Weather Report

Only 8 to 24 percent of the time will it rain because of the normally clear but partially cloudy sky. According to weather.com, the daytime temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius, and the nighttime temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius. Winds will blow 15 to 30 km/h out of the west-southwest. It will be 62–68% humid. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) features one of the best batting stripes in Australia in terms of the pitch. Particularly in white-ball games, there is real pace and bounce. The side batting first should expect to score between 170 and 180.