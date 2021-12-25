Pakistani cricketers kicked out of hotel ahead of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

In a shocking incident, the finalists of Pakistan’s top domestic tournament - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, were on Wednesday (December 22) kicked out of the five-star hotel by the management.

As per a report by Geo Super, the players and officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern were out in the streets due to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s negligence.

According to the hotel management, both the teams, which include a bunch of Pakistan’s star cricketers, had bookings till December 22. As the booking time was over, the players and officials were ordered to vacate the allotted rooms.

The report further stated that PCB had informed the hotel management that due to the arrival of a large group, the booking confirmation for December 22 would take place only after the previous booking is cancelled. However, due to lack of communication between the board and the hotel management, no bookings beyond December 22 were made due to which the players and staff members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern suffered.

Later, PCB shifted the players and staff members to a three-star hotel. However, the bio-bubble of both sides was compromised due to the whole process.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday said that an inquiry has been initiated following the shameful incident.

Speaking to the media, the PCB chairman said the matter was brought to his notice last night and added an investigation is being conducted as to why the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalist teams were kicked out of the local five-star hotel.

Shedding light on the future plans of the cricket board, Raja said that PCB has numerous plans and in order to achieve these targets, planning on a commercial level is imperative.

“We are planning to construct a clubhouse and five-star hotel in the empty land available around the stadium,” he said.

Notably, Ramiz Raja is also staying in the same hotel which kicked out the finalists of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.