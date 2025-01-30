In an exclusive declaration, Pakistan's fast bowling sensation Ihsanullah has vowed to silence his critics, claiming that he will bowl at speeds exceeding 150 kph, potentially reaching 160 kph, within just a month. The 22-year-old's bold statement comes after a series of setbacks, including injuries that have kept him off the field for extended periods. But the fire in his belly is unmistakable as he prepares for a dramatic comeback.

A Rising Star in Pakistan’s Cricket Scene

Ihsanullah, who made a name for himself during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), was the second-highest wicket-taker that season, claiming 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77. His lethal pace and infectious celebrations captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide. His electrifying performances during PSL 8 earned him a spot in Pakistan's national T20I squad, where he continued to impress by picking up six wickets in four matches at an average of 18.

The rise of Ihsanullah seemed unstoppable, but cricket, as it often does, threw challenges in his path. A string of injuries, including issues with his elbow and shoulder, sidelined him for significant periods, threatening to derail what looked like a promising career. However, despite the setbacks, the young pacer has remained resolute, vowing to return to full fitness and power his way back to the top.

The Comeback Trail: Injury and Frustration

After recovering from his injuries, Ihsanullah made a brief return to competitive cricket during the Champions T20 Cup in December 2024, where he played for the Dolphins. While his performance—two wickets in four matches at an average of 62.50—was less than stellar, the tournament marked his attempt to regain match fitness and sharpness. Despite this, his exclusion from Pakistan's recent tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, along with his absence from the two-Test series against the West Indies, left the fast bowler frustrated.

In an emotional interview, Ihsanullah made it clear that the critics who doubted his ability to bowl at his previous pace were about to be proven wrong. "It doesn't matter whether my elbow is straight or not," he declared, "I will start bowling at 150, 155, or 160 kph in one month and show the people and shut their mouths." His words are a clear indication of the determination driving him, as he looks to defy all the doubts and return to the blistering speeds that once made him a household name.

A Rollercoaster of Emotions: From Retirement to Comeback

Ihsanullah’s recent journey has been marked by a dramatic turn of events. Hours after announcing his shock retirement from the PSL in January 2025, citing frustration over being overlooked in the PSL 10 draft, he reversed his decision, calling the retirement announcement a product of emotional turmoil. "There’s no plan for retirement," he confessed, attributing his decision to the influence of friends and family. His swift U-turn was a testament to his passion for the game and his desire to prove himself on the big stage once again.

The fast bowler, once again committed to the cause, apologized for his outburst and vowed to make a strong return in domestic cricket. His decision to stay active in the competitive circuit highlights his intent to prove that the doubts surrounding his career are unfounded.

Ihsanullah's Resolve: Ready to Prove Himself

Looking ahead, Ihsanullah's plan is clear: he aims to work tirelessly in domestic cricket to regain his place in the PSL and national squad. His words echo with the promise of redemption and determination. “I’ll make the doubters chase me,” he said.

With his raw pace and unwavering confidence, Ihsanullah is a player to watch in the coming months. His speed has the potential to redefine fast bowling in Pakistan, and if he can live up to his lofty ambitions, he may soon become the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling attack. As he eyes a return to the top, cricket fans will undoubtedly be following his every move, eager to see if he can indeed silence the critics and deliver on his promises.