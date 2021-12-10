हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Pakistan's Abid Ali feeds cat during 2nd BAN vs PAK Test — WATCH

Pakistan returned to the homeland after a successful tour of Bangladesh, where they won all the games - Three T20Is and two Tests. 

Pakistan&#039;s Abid Ali feeds cat during 2nd BAN vs PAK Test — WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Pakistan returned to the homeland after a successful tour of Bangladesh, where they won all the games - Three T20Is and two Tests. 

Thge last Test was won by Pakistan in the final moments of Day 5. The Babar Azam-led side beat Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs. 

Pakistan bowlers fought hard for the wickets on last day of the Test match. But outside of it, Pakistanis were busy feeding animals. There were some cats at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and the visiting players offered lunch to them. 

Here's Abid Ali feeding a cat on the fifth day of the second PAK vs BAN Test:

After returning from the successful tour of Bangladesh, Pakistan will be busy playing the West Indies atr home. The Nicholas Pooran-led side has already landed in Pakistan and will be taking part in Three ODIs and T20Is each. All the matches will be played in Karachi and the one-dayers part of the World Super League cycle leading up to the 2023 World Cup. West Indies had toured Pakistan in 2018 but back then many key players were missing. This time only Kieron Pollard is missing from the squad who is resting due to an injury. 

