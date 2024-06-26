India is in avenge mode now. They just avenged their 2023 World Cup loss to Australia by knocking them out. Now, they will look to do the same with England, who defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022. In a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, India will face England in the second semi-final of the 2024 edition. This match is scheduled for June 27 at Providence Stadium in Guyana. India's win over Australia was nearly perfect. Rohit Sharma scored 92 off just 41 balls, setting a target of 206. Despite a strong start by Travis Head and others, Australia could only reach 181/7 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya Angry On Pant in India vs Australia T20 WC Match

However, the match was not without its tense moments. At one point, Hardik Pandya survived an injury scare when a throw from Rishabh Pant hit him. Pandya had bowled a slower delivery to Mitchell Starc, who missed the ball. Pant collected it and aimed at the stumps, but the throw missed and struck Pandya’s hand. The star all-rounder was visibly unhappy with the incident, while India captain Rohit Sharma showed signs of frustration.

India's strategic brilliance led to a 24-run victory. Pacer Arshdeep Singh credited Jasprit Bumrah for his excellent bowling throughout the tournament. Arshdeep dismissed David Warner in the first over and took key wickets of Tim David and Matthew Wade in the death overs, finishing with figures of 3 for 37. He now has 15 wickets in six games, just behind Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Arshdeep praised Bumrah, saying, "A lot of credit goes to Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) because he puts a lot of pressure on the batters. They come hard against me, and I just have to bowl my best ball, which often gets wickets."

Rohit Sharma's electrifying 41-ball 92, along with contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16 balls) and Hardik Pandya (27* off 17 balls), helped India post a formidable total of 205/5 in 20 overs.

India May Directly Qualify For The Finals Of T20 WC 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisions for rain interruptions during the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. While there are reserve days for the first semi-final and the final, there is no reserve day for the second semi-final due to the tight schedule.

If rain washes out the second semi-final, India will automatically qualify for the final because they topped their group in the Super 8 stage, while England finished second in their group. This is in accordance with ICC rules which state that if a knockout match is abandoned or ends with no result, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 stage progresses.