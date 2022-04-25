Chennai Super Kings and New Zealand batter Devon Conway has left the IPL 2022 bio-bubble last week to get married to his long term girlfriend Kim Watson. Conway, who was born and brought up in South Africa before moving to NZ to play cricket, tied the knot in the country of his berth with his friends and relatives on Sunday (April 23).

While the CSK southpaw was formally dressed up for the occasion wearing a suit and tie, his better half Kim Watson had worn the traditional wedding gown for the ceremony. According to reports, the duo have dated for three years before finally deciding to settle down. Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK franchise had arranged a proper traditional pre-wedding bash for Conway before he left the bubble.

CSK took to their official Twitter handle and captioned it as “We pronounce you Lion and Lady! Happy #WeddingWhistles to Kim & Conway!”

Conway is playing in the IPL for the very first time. He was roped in by the defending IPL champions for his original base price of Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year. The New Zealand opener has so played in just for the four-time champions, scoring just three runs in the IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who could take the field for Chennai Super Kings as early as in the IPL 2022 game against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (April 25), has said that people should not compare him with country-mate Lasith Malinga, as the latter was a legend.

The 19-year-old replaced Adam Milne in the CSK squad for the rest of the IPL after the New Zealand quick’s season was cut short due to a hamstring injury in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. Pathirana shot to fame because of his unique bowling action. He has a slinging action, similar to former Sri Lankan bowling great Malinga. He was a part of the Sri Lankan Under-19 squad in both the 2020 and 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup events. In the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, the right-arm pacer picked up seven wickets.

“People have started comparing my bowling action with Malinga. Actually, Malinga is a legend; not only to me but to all the worldwide cricket fans. I’d like to walk in his steps and be a cricketer like him one day,” said Pathirana.