PBKS vs KKR In IPL 2023 Weather And Pitch Report From IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

The upcoming PBKS vs KKR match is set to take place at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1 (Saturday) as part of the second match of IPL 2023. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Punjab Kings while Nitish Rana is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have some key players to look out for. The Kolkata Knight Riders have strong batters in their squad such as Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Litton Das. They also have a number of crucial bowlers like Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have some notable batsmen in Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Rishi Dhawan. They also have some powerful bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Nathan Ellis.

Weather Report

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Weather reports indicate that Mohali will have a temperature of 23° Celcius during the day, dropping to 15° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain during the day and a 24% chance at night. Humidity levels are expected to be 78% during the day and 91% at night.

Pitch Report

IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is known for being a good-scoring ground with an average 1st innings total of 168 and an average 2nd innings total of 152 in T20Is. The stadium has hosted 9 games so far with the team batting first winning 5 and the team batting second winning 4. The highest-ever total in a T20I at the stadium was 211/4 by India against Sri Lanka. The pitch at the stadium is considered slow and good for batting.



In summary, the upcoming match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders promises to be an exciting one with both teams having strong batters and bowlers. The venue, IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, is known to be a good-scoring ground and the weather conditions are expected to be conducive to play.