Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match PZ vs IU Online And On TV In India?

In the PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, both teams vie for a spot in the finals against Multan Sultans. Peshawar Zalmi, reeling from a defeat against Multan in the Qualifier, seeks redemption after a strong group stage performance. Conversely, Islamabad United enters the match buoyed by a convincing win over Quetta Gladiators. Key players include Babar Azam, the top run-scorer for Zalmi, and Saim Ayub, contributing with both bat and ball. Luke Wood emerges as Zalmi's top wicket-taker, while Naveen-ul-Haq adds depth to their bowling attack.

Islamabad United boasts a balanced lineup with Martin Guptill's explosive debut and Shadab Khan's all-round brilliance. Naseem Shah stands out as United's highest wicket-taker. The clash promises high stakes, with both teams aiming for a finals berth. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, with a capacity of 34228. Islamabad's strong form and Zalmi's quest for redemption set the stage for an enthralling encounter.

And it's a win for the red hot Sherus __



Can the winning streak continue into tomorrow's eliminator?#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #IUvQG pic.twitter.com/quYTUpqXz2 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 15, 2024

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash between Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2:



When and where will Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first Test between Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 in PSL 2024 will take place on March 16, Saturday at 9:30 pm IST at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 PSL 2024 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 PSL 2024 will be available to stream on FanCode app and website in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 PSL 2024 Squads

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan