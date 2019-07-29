PKL 2019: Virat Kohli picks MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja in his Kabaddi team

The fever of 2019 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) seems to have gripped the entire nation as Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli recently picked up seven players from the Men in Blue who will be a part of his own Kabaddi team.

Kohli, who attended the opening day of the Mumbai leg of the PKL 7 at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday, was asked to select the Indian cricketers to form a Kabaddi team and surprisingly the skipper sat himself out of the selection.

The 30-year-old swashbuckling batsman eventually went for experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, bowler Umesh Yadav, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener KL Rahul.

"MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav as he is very strong. Rishabh Pant is very strong, Jasprit Bumrah because he can really work on a toe touch. I am not even going to include myself because these guys are stronger and more athletic. The last one would be KL Rahul. That's my seven," he said in a video posted on Pro Kabaddi official Twitter handle.

When quizzed if he would be a better raider or a defender, Kohli was quick to say that as he is an attacking player, he would be a good raider.

The Indian skipper was also asked who is the Mahi-Virat equivalent in the Pro Kabaddi League. To which Kohli replied, “Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. They have a great camaraderie. So I think those two would be a direct copy of me and Mahi.”

Which of his teammates make it to the skipper's kabaddi 7?

On Saturday, Kohli attended the opening match of U Mumba's home leg fixture against Puneri Paltan in Worli. The Indian skipper not only watched the first Maharashtra Derby but also sang the national anthem along with Kabaddi players of the two teams.

Kohli is all set to lead the Indian team in three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests, beginning August 3 at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.