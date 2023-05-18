'Prithvi Shaw Could Have Approached Me...': Virender Sehwag Says DC Batter Never Reached Out To Him For Advice

Virender Sehwag, former Indian cricketer and Delhi captain, feels the young brigade never reaches out to anyone for seeking advice on their cricket even they are struggling with form. Citing his own example from his playing days, Sehwag said that he had organised a meeting with Sunil Gavaskar because he needed some help from him regarding his batting technique. Sehwag says that these days youngsters don't do that, something which the Nawab of Najafgarh does not seem to like.

Delhi Capitals opening batter Shaw had been in terrible form in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) afte a series of low scores in the first six matches before he was dropped. He struck a fiery fifty vs Punjab Kings in Dharamshala to storm back into form. But his poor form has hurt DC's chances in this IPL already, with head coach Ricky Ponting too showing his displeasure over the poor show.

Shaw, Gill never approach Sehwag for guidance

Sehwag said that Shaw met him during an ad shoot along with Shubman Gill but neither of them approached him to learn something new about cricket. "He (Prithvi Shaw) did an ad shoot with me. Shubman Gill was also there. None of them talked about cricket for once. We were there for 6 hours. If you want to talk to someone then you have to approach them,” Sehwag was speaking on a Cricbuzz show.

How Gavaskar helped Viru

Sehwag also revealed how he requested the then India coach John Wright to organise a meeting with Gavaskar as he was too shy to approach him and did not know whether the 1983 World Cup winner will pay heed to his request. The story is from 2003-04. Wright organised a dinner and invited Gavaskar, where Sehwag and his batting partner Aakash Chopra spoke with Indian legend. "So he (Gavaskar) came and had dinner with us. So, you have to make that effort. Sunil Gavaskar won’t make an effort to talk to Sehwag or Chopra. You have to request him,” said Sehwag.

Gavaskar will never approach you, says Sehwag

The former Indian opening batter said that seniors like Gavaskar are not going to come forward and help you solve some cricketing doubts in you head. You have to make the move yourself. By organising that dinner party back in 2003-04, Sehwag says, he did the same and benefitted from the conversation. Sehwag said, "He (Gavaskar) gave his input and we talked for a long. And we were rewarded for that conversation. But you have to put in that effort. Gavaskar will never make an effort to talk to Virender Sehwag or Aakash Chopra. So one has to make a request for that. If Shaw handed such a request so I’m sure someone would have…he is playing for Delhi, so if you wanted to talk, he should have handed a request to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DC," he said.