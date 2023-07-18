trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636969
Prithvi Shaw Reveals Loneliness, Scared Of Stepping Out With Someone In Public, Prefers to Stay 'Alone'

Prithvi Shaw last played an international match two years back against Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Shaw is struggling to make his way back in the Indian team from last two years

Prithvi Shaw, the talented Indian cricketer, had his share of struggles, ambitions, and personal challenges in the era of social media scrutiny. In an interview with Cricbuzz, the 23-year-old batsman, known for his explosive style and impressive records, shared his thoughts on being dropped from the Indian team, his ultimate dream of winning the World Cup for India, and how he navigates the pressures of international cricket.

Getting Dropped From Team India

Shaw sheds light on the disappointment he faced when he was dropped from the Indian team. Uncertain about the reason behind his exclusion, he was told it could be fitness-related. "When I was dropped [from the Indian team], I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone," Shaw said.

"As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai (I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I've very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things," Shaw added.

Shaw also opened up on why he likes to stay alone, "I say things frankly. Earlier, when someone would speak to me nicely, I would open up easily. Later, I would get to know someone is saying the same things behind my back. Not once, this has happened several times. But it doesn't matter to me now. I understood on my own that this world works differently."

"I feel the concept of best friend has been created by us. 'He's my best friend'. A 'friend' is fine, but there are no 'best friends' as such. I also have friends, I am also a friend, but best friend - you won't share everything with them. You won't give your ATM pin to them, right? They say 'best friend is the one who shares everything'. We can't share all this, no? Yes, I have two-three friends who come over to my room sometimes. We play PlayStation, FIFA, or just chill around.," Shaw added.

Future Goals

Shaw shared his ultimate dream - to play for India for 12-14 years and bring home the World Cup. "All the hard work is just for that. That is the one dream - I want to play, at least 12-14 years for India. I want to win the World Cup for India. That is there [one big goal], I need to achieve that in my life. I need to work hard and score runs. That's the only way to get there. I am trying, let's see," 2018's U-19 World Cup winning captain said.

Prithvi Shaw's journey is a testament to the resilience and determination that a young athlete must possess to excel in the world of professional cricket. Despite facing setbacks and external pressures, Shaw remains focused on his dreams and aspirations, striving to make a mark in Indian cricket and lead the nation to victory in the World Cup. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for India's talented opener.

