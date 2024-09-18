'Prophet Muhammad Who Taught...', Babar Azam Turns To Faith Amid Poor Form & Mounting Pressure On Pakistan Cricket Team

Facing a challenging phase in his career, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is drawing strength from his faith amid mounting scrutiny. As one of the most celebrated players in world cricket, Babar's recent dip in form has attracted intense criticism. Pakistan’s poor performances in recent tournaments, combined with Babar’s struggles with the bat, have left fans and pundits questioning his leadership and ability to turn the tide. However, Babar’s recent social media post, referencing Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, showcases his effort to stay grounded in faith as he navigates this difficult time.

Babar’s Faith-Based Message



Babar Azam, who has long been a role model for aspiring cricketers in Pakistan, shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Posting on social media platform X, the skipper reflected on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, writing, "Prophet Muhammad, the light in the darkest hour, who taught us to see through the eyes of compassion." His message resonated with fans, coming at a moment when Babar’s form with the bat has reached one of its lowest points in his career.

Since the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, where Pakistan's performance was underwhelming, Babar has failed to regain his usual consistency. The recent two-Test series against Bangladesh highlighted his struggles, with disappointing scores of 0, 22, 11, and 31. These performances contributed to Pakistan’s loss in the series and saw Babar slip out of the ICC top 10 rankings for batters for the first time in years.

The Pressure Mounts on Babar Azam

Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup exacerbated the pressure on Babar. Consecutive defeats to India and, surprisingly, the USA left Pakistan unable to progress past the group stages, leading to questions about Babar’s leadership in white-ball cricket. These setbacks have sparked debates among fans and cricket experts, with many suggesting that the team’s failure stems from Babar’s lack of form and inability to inspire the team in key moments.

Despite these challenges, Babar has chosen to respond with calmness and focus, turning to his faith to help him maintain perspective. His post on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was more than a message to fans—it was a personal reminder of resilience and hope, qualities he will need as he seeks to rediscover his touch with the bat.

Younis Khan’s Advice: Look to Kohli for Inspiration

As the scrutiny surrounding Babar Azam intensifies, former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has stepped in to offer words of wisdom. Younis, who has been a mentor to many in the Pakistan cricket setup, encouraged Babar to draw inspiration from Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. In an interview, Younis remarked, "Players should use social media wisely, but their real answers should come through their performances with the bat and ball." He emphasized that while online platforms provide an avenue to connect with fans, they should not distract from the real task at hand—delivering on the field.

Younis pointed to Kohli’s journey as a model for Babar to follow. Kohli, who went through his own struggles with form, famously stepped down from captaincy in a bid to relieve pressure and focus solely on his game. Younis suggested that Babar should similarly take stock of his situation, work on his fitness and discipline, and allow his performances to speak for him.

“Look at Virat Kohli,” Younis said. “He chose to step down from captaincy on his own terms and now he’s breaking records worldwide. Babar should see this as a phase for growth—a rare opportunity to push himself beyond his limits.”