LIVE | Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 Auction Retained & Released Players List: Who Will PBKS Pick?

Punjab Kings (PBKS), formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, have long carried the burden of being labeled 'perennial underachievers.' Despite a promising start in the inaugural IPL season, where they reached the semi-finals under Yuvraj Singh's leadership, PBKS has struggled to replicate success, with their lone final appearance in 2014 ending in defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 2023 season saw PBKS finishing at the eighth spot, leaving fans disheartened. Now, with the IPL 2024 auction on the horizon, the franchise is determined to turn the tide and shed the 'underachievers' tag that has haunted them for years.

PBKS is keenly aware of their squad's dynamics, heavily weighted toward seamers. The spin department, led by Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar, lacks an overseas spinner, making it a top priority in the upcoming auction. Retaining 17 players from the previous season, PBKS released only five, creating slots to fill. The departure of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shahrukh Khan has left gaps in the batting department, prompting the franchise to strategize on bolstering its lineup.

PBKS Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa

PBKS Released Players: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

PBKS Purse

INR 29.1 Crore

PBKS Slots Left

Total – 8

Overseas – 2

PBKS' IPL 2024 Auction Strategy

PBKS, armed with a budget of Rs 29.1 crore, aims to compensate for the released players and address critical areas in their lineup. With a glaring need for an overseas spinner and a gap in the Indian middle order, PBKS is set to target players who can fill these roles seamlessly. Australian captain Pat Cummins emerges as a high-priority target, providing both batting prowess and leadership skills. Indian pacers Shivam Mavi and Chetan Sakariya could strengthen the team's bench, while the experienced Shardul Thakur is a top target. All-rounders Chris Woakes and David Willey are also on PBKS's radar to complement their existing options. Among spinners, Adil Rashid, Rachin Ravindra, and Wanidu Hasaranga are potential targets, although PBKS will be cautious about cost considerations.

Full List Of Players Bought By PBKS In IPL 2024 Auction

The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...