R Ashwin jumps to 4th spot in Test bowling rankings, Shreyas Iyer REACHES career-best batting rankings - READ MORE HERE

Indian all-rounder R Ashwin had a terrific Test series vs Bangladesh recently. He was among wickets and made runs too. His contribution in the first innings of the first Test at Chattogram and second innings of the second Test did not go unnoticed. His brilliant 42 run-knock helped India pull off a come-from-behind win to clinch the series 2-0. He alsp picked wickets for India in the Test and thanks to his good show, he has seen jump in latest Test rankings. Ashwin has moved up one slot and is joint-fourth among bowlers along with Jasprit Bumrah after finishing with six wickets in the match. He has also inched up three places to 84th among batters following a crucial knock of 42 not out in the second innings that enabled a three-wicket victory and won India crucial WTC points.

Ashwin, who has been the No. 1 bowler and all-rounder in the past, has also earned seven rating points in the all-rounders’ rankings, which are led by his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja is currently on 369 rating points while Ashwin is on 343.

Shreyas Iyer, who partnered in an unbroken 71-run partnership with Ashwin that steered the team to victory, has attained a career-best 16th position. Iyer’s scores of 87 and 29 not out have helped him progress from 26th position, his previous best in the rankings.

Rishabh Pant remains the top-ranked Indian batter in sixth position after gaining three rating points courtesy his score of 93 in the first innings while fast bowler Umesh Yadav has gained five places to reach 33rd position after finishing with five wickets in the match. Bangladesh batter Litton Das has attained a career-best 12th position after scores of 25 and 73 while Mominul Haque (up five places to 68th), Zakir Hasan (up seven places to joint-70th) and Nurul Hasan (up five places to 93rd) have also moved up the rankings.