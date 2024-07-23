Rahul Dravid Set To Reunite With THIS Former Team Ahead Of IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 season is already abuzz with excitement, and the latest development has fans eagerly anticipating the return of a legendary figure to the tournament. Rahul Dravid, affectionately known as 'The Wall,' is set to make a grand comeback to the Rajasthan Royals as head coach. This move, reported by multiple sources, marks a significant moment in IPL history and promises to add a new dimension to the upcoming season.

A Storied Legacy with Rajasthan Royals



Dravid's association with the Rajasthan Royals is not new. His journey with the franchise began in 2011 when he joined as a player and captain. Over the next three seasons, he played a crucial role in shaping the team's ethos and strategy. In 2014, after hanging up his boots, Dravid transitioned into the role of mentor, guiding the team with his unparalleled cricketing acumen.



Dravid's mentorship period was marked by memorable moments, none more iconic than his intense reaction after a high-scoring thriller against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. This passion and commitment to the game endeared him to fans and players alike, cementing his legacy with the Royals.



The Road to Reunion



Following his tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team, which culminated in a T20 World Cup victory, Dravid stepped down to focus on new opportunities. Rumors of his return to the IPL circulated widely, with several teams vying for his expertise. While reports initially linked him with the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, it is the Rajasthan Royals that have secured his services once again.



A source close to the franchise revealed, "Talks are going on between RR and Dravid, and an announcement in this regard is round the corner." This impending reunion is expected to be a strategic masterstroke, especially with the IPL 2025 Mega Auction looming.



Strategic Synergy with Kumar Sangakkara



Dravid's appointment as head coach means that Kumar Sangakkara, the current Director of Cricket for the Royals, will likely focus solely on his directorial duties. This dynamic duo, combining Dravid's coaching prowess with Sangakkara's strategic oversight, is poised to create a formidable leadership team.



Their collaboration will be crucial as the Royals prepare for the Mega Auction, aiming to build a squad capable of clinching the title. Dravid's experience in nurturing young talent will be invaluable, particularly in scouting and developing future stars for the franchise.



Balancing Act: Family and Cricket



One of Dravid's major concerns during his tenure as India's head coach was the extensive travel and time away from family. At 50, Dravid now seeks a role that allows him to balance professional commitments with family life. An IPL coaching stint, spanning just two months, fits perfectly into this new chapter.



Additionally, Dravid's sons, Samit and Anvay, are making strides in professional cricket, adding another layer of personal fulfillment to his return to the IPL. This familial connection to the sport underscores Dravid's deep-rooted passion and dedication to cricket.