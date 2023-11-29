trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693374
NewsCricket
RAHUL DRAVID CONTRACT EXTENSION

Rahul Dravid's Stint As Team India's Head Coach Extended, Confirms BCCI

The BCCI also extends its appreciation to VVS Laxman, the Head of NCA and stand-in Head Coach, highlighting the collaborative efforts between Laxman and Dravid, reminiscent of their legendary on-field partnerships.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Dravid's Stint As Team India's Head Coach Extended, Confirms BCCI

In a significant move that reverberated through the cricketing world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on November 29, 2023, the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men). The decision comes on the heels of the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where India showcased a commendable performance under Dravid's guidance.

Also Read: WATCH: Mukesh Kumar Dances To 'Lolipop Lagelu' With Wife Divya Singh, Video Goes Viral

Rahul Dravid's Impact

Rahul Dravid, often hailed as 'The Wall' during his playing days, has fortified a similar legacy in his coaching role. The BCCI acknowledges Dravid's instrumental role in shaping the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. President of BCCI, Mr. Roger Binny, lauded Dravid's vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts, citing them as crucial pillars in Team India’s recent successes.

Support Staff and Collaborative Success

The BCCI also extends its appreciation to VVS Laxman, the Head of NCA and stand-in Head Coach, highlighting the collaborative efforts between Laxman and Dravid, reminiscent of their legendary on-field partnerships. Their close collaboration has played a pivotal role in driving Indian Cricket forward.

Mr. Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said: "Mr. Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way."

Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: “I had mentioned that there is no better person than Rahul Dravid to take over the role of Head Coach at the time of his appointment, and Mr. Dravid has proven himself again with his unparalleled commitment to excellence. Team India is now a formidable unit across formats, and our top ranking in all three formats directly reflects his vision, guidance, and the roadmap he charted for the team. Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the Head Coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. The Head Coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level.”

Mr. Rahul Dravid, Head Coach, Team India, said: "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence."

Future Challenges and Commitment to Excellence

As Dravid and Team India embrace new challenges post the World Cup, the focus remains on the pursuit of excellence. Dravid, recognizing the demands of his role, expressed deep appreciation for his family's sacrifices and support, highlighting their invaluable role behind the scenes.

TAGS

Rahul Dravid contract extensionBCCI Team India coaching staffIndian Cricket World Cup 2023 performanceRahul Dravid Head Coach achievementsBCCI contract extension newsTeam India cricket updatesRahul Dravid coaching tenureBCCI Head Coach decisionIndian cricket success under DravidTeam India ICC World Cup 2023BCCI Senior Men's Team contractsRahul Dravid coaching impactIndia cricket coaching staff newsBCCI press release Head CoachTeam India cricketing milestonesRahul Dravid leadership BCCIIndian cricket Head Coach extensionBCCI support staff announcementTeam India cricketing journeyRahul Dravid and VVS Laxman partnershipBCCI President Roger Binny statementIndian cricketing professionalismTeam India's success under DravidRahul Dravid coaching visionBCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah commentsIndian cricket future challengesTeam India commitment to excellenceRahul Dravid family supportBCCI and Team India collaborationIndia cricket Head Coach contract details

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?