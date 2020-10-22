Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 40: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will square off with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 40 of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals are standing at the sixth spot in the IPL 13 standings with four wins from 10 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing down at the seventh place with three victories from nine matches.

RR will head into the clash against SRH on the back of their seven-wicket win against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Hyderabad came close to win in their previous fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the latter sealed a Super Over win.

In the previous encounter between the two teams, the Rajasthan-led side clinched a five-wicket win over Warner's side at the same venue on October 11.

While Smith's side will look to take inspiration from the win and seal another victory over Hyderabad, SRH will be keen to bounce back and settle the scores against RR.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 12 matches so far, with both teams sealing wins on six occasions each.

Talking about the two sides' record at this venue, Rajasthan have won just one win in five matches they have played so far in Dubai. SRH, on the othe hand, have sealed wins in four out of seven matches they have played so far at this venue.

Meanwhile, some of the players of the two teams will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

Sanju Samson requires 55 runs to reach 2,500 runs in the IPL, while Robin Uthappa is just four runs short of completing 450 IPL runs.

SRH's Kane Williamson needs one maximum and 17 runs to reach 50 IPL sixes and 1,500 IPL runs, respectively. Sandeep Sharma is just a wicket away from reaching 100 wickets in the lucrative T20 tournament.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have lifted the IPL trophy once. While RR won the inaugral edition of the cash-rich league in 2008, SRH lifted the coveted trophy four years back.

When to watch?

The match between SRH vs RR will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

RR vs SRH, Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Abdul Samad

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.