Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

Ramiz Raja SLAMMED, former cricketer questions PCB chairman's contribution to Pakistan cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja was questioned on his duties as the country's cricket board chairman by former Pakistan international player Tanveer Ahmed. Raja announced a number of new projects for the upcoming year along with listing his and the team's achievements since he took over as the PCB board chairman. However, former all-rounder of the Pakistan cricket team, Tanveer Ahmed was not impressed with Raja's claim and he slammed the cricketer turned chairman for not doing his job properly.

The 43-year-old revealed that his expectations were high after Raja became the chairman but he was left disappointed as he was hoping Raja would do something better for the Men in Green's association.

"Can you tell me one good thing that Ramiz Raja has done since taking charge? The criteria of team selection and hirings within the PCB are still not based on merit," Ahmed said on his official YouTube channel.

"When Ramiz Raja was elected PCB Chairman, I thought that things would improve, but that has not been the case so far. He is also like his predecessors who are passing time rather than working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he added.

"The youngsters will think that they don’t need to play long form cricket and instead focus on hitting sixes. This mentality will not only affect under-19 cricket but also under-13 cricket and their families due to the money involved," he added. "People all over the world are saying that T20 cricket has destroyed Test cricket, but our chairman is trying to organise a Junior PSL," he added.

