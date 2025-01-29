Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistan After Shocking Test Defeat To West Indies: ‘Unacceptable, Novice Mistakes'

For the first time in 34 years, Pakistan suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of the West Indies on home soil, leaving fans and cricket pundits in disbelief. While Pakistan’s reputation as a formidable force at home seemed solid after their 2-1 triumph against England’s “Bazball” juggernaut last year, the two-match Test series against the Caribbean side revealed cracks in their strategy and temperament.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and cricket commentator Ramiz Raja minced no words in criticizing the Men in Green’s lack of intensity and focus, particularly against teams ranked lower on the Test ladder. In a candid analysis on his YouTube channel, Ramiz pointed out the fundamental mistakes that cost Pakistan dearly in the second Test in Multan, allowing the West Indies to level the series with a resounding 120-run victory.

A Tale of Two Tests: How Pakistan Lost Momentum

The series opener in Multan unfolded as expected, with Pakistan cruising to a 127-run victory on a spin-friendly pitch. Spinners dominated the game from the outset, with the West Indies batting lineup crumbling under pressure. Sajid Khan, who has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s home success, delivered another stellar performance, making the Caribbean batters look out of their depth.

However, the second Test flipped the script entirely. Winning the toss and electing to bat, the West Indies made their intentions clear. Despite being reduced to 38/7 in the first innings, a defiant lower-order stand pushed their total to 163, giving the visitors a fighting chance. From there, the momentum swung in the West Indies' favor as they executed a tactical masterclass.

Kraigg Brathwaite’s composed half-century in the second innings, combined with a disciplined bowling attack, set the stage for Pakistan’s historic collapse. Ramiz highlighted this shift in intensity, stating, “When you prepare such a brutal spin track, it becomes a lottery. Winning the toss is crucial, and every inning matters. Unfortunately, Pakistan couldn’t capitalize when it mattered the most.”

Ramiz Raja’s Concerns: Complacency and Inconsistency

Ramiz’s frustration stemmed not just from the defeat but from the manner in which Pakistan lost. He criticized the team for dropping their standards against a so-called “weaker” opposition, a trend he believes has plagued Pakistan cricket for years.

“The frustrating thing about Pakistan cricket is that against top teams, we play in top gear, but against weaker teams, we lose the tempo. Novice mistakes—especially from our batters—are unacceptable,” Ramiz lamented.

The former PCB chairman also pointed out glaring flaws in the team’s approach on the field. The spinners, usually Pakistan’s trump card on home turf, were inconsistent in their line and length, leaking crucial runs at key moments. Sajid Khan, who had been Pakistan’s most reliable spinner, appeared off-color in the second Test, failing to apply pressure.

Meanwhile, the batting lineup failed to adapt to the conditions or counter the West Indies’ newfound confidence. Poor footwork and questionable shot selection compounded Pakistan’s woes, leaving them unable to chase down a competitive target.

West Indies’ Grit Shines Through

Credit must also be given to the West Indies for their remarkable turnaround. Despite starting the series on the back foot, the Caribbean side showed resilience and determination to bounce back. Their bowlers adapted quickly to exploit Pakistan’s weaknesses, while Brathwaite’s leadership and a gritty lower-order performance demonstrated their fighting spirit.

Ramiz acknowledged the West Indies’ efforts, stating, “Nobody expected the West Indies to end the second Test on Day 3 and leave with a series draw. It’s a wake-up call for Pakistan cricket to reassess their approach and strategy.”