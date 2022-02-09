हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranji Trophy 2022

Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull, India U19 WC winning captain, named in Delhi squad

The Delhi team will leave for Guwahati on Thursday and Yash Dhull is all set to join the squad for the tournament.  

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull (Source: Twitter)

Yash Dhull, the captain of India's victorious U-19 World Cup squad, was on Wednesday named in the Delhi squad for the Ranji Trophy, beginning February 17.

After leading the Indian team to victory in the Caribbean last week, Dhull has not had any time to rest. He along with his teammates landed in India on Tuesday morning and they went to Ahmedabad on Wednesday to witness the second ODI against West Indies.

The Delhi team will leave for Guwahati on Thursday and Dhull is all set to join the squad for the tournament.

Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan will captain the Delhi side while Nitish Rana and Navdeep Saini are the other noticeable names.

Squad: Pradeep Sangwan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey , Priyansh Arya , Yash Dhull, Khsitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav , Anuj Rawat Wk, Lakshay Thareja wk, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh , Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma.

Covid-19 reserves: Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen.

