Ranji Trophy 2024 Final Live Streaming Mumbai vs Vidarbha: When And Where To Watch?

In a thrilling culmination of the Ranji Trophy 2024, cricket aficionados are poised for an epic showdown between Mumbai and Vidarbha. Scheduled to commence on Sunday at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, this final promises a spectacle worthy of its prestigious legacy. The forthcoming final resurrects the essence of bygone rivalries, echoing the historic contest between Mumbai and Maharashtra in 1971. Marking the revival of state-based duels, this clash amplifies the fervour and anticipation surrounding India's premier red-ball competition. Mumbai's journey to the summit clash exudes dominance and resilience. Led by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, they showcased their mettle with a commanding victory over Tamil Nadu. Shardul Thakur's stellar performance, including a splendid century and pivotal wickets, epitomizes Mumbai's unwavering spirit.

On the other hand, Vidarbha emerges as the dark horse, defying expectations en route to the final. Notable victories against cricketing heavyweights like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh underscore their formidable prowess. Yash Rathod's heroic century in the semi-finals exemplifies Vidarbha's indomitable resolve. As the battleground shifts to the hallowed grounds of Wankhede, both teams strategize to capitalize on home advantage and pitch conditions. The Wankhede surface, known for its liveliness and spin-friendly nature, poses challenges and opportunities for batsmen and bowlers alike.

Shreyas Iyer bats at the nets on the eve of the ranji trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha #ranjitrophyfinal pic.twitter.com/l0J0cNNQdB — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) March 9, 2024

When will Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 final be played?

The Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha will begin on Sunday, March 10, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 final?

The Ranji Trophy 2024 final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha will not have a television broadcast unfortunately. However, the Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha is available to stream on the Jio cinema app and website for free.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha final Ranji Trophy 2024 match squads

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Bupesh Lalwani, Suryansh Shegde, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Amogh Bhatkal, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jay Gokul Bista, Atharva Ankolekar, Prasad Pawar (wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, Sylvester D'Souza.

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (captain/wicketkeeper), Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Akhsay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani.